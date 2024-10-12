eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $699.20 million and $13.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,704.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00521940 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,769,123,423,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,769,117,173,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

