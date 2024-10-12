Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NAPA opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.05. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
