Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.05. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

