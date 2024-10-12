DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.19 and last traded at $84.02, with a volume of 80881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DT Midstream by 324.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank lifted its position in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

