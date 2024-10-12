Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
Dowlais Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
