Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Update

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dowlais Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

