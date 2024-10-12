Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.