dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.56 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $5,908.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00105108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012986 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9976543 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $17,822.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

