Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.0 %

DBOEY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.16. 55,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,447. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

