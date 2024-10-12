DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.13

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 62.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,298.05 or 0.40000935 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

