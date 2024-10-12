DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBS Group stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $118.91. 20,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,812. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $126.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

