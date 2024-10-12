DA Davidson Raises Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $39.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.