Cwm LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

