Cwm LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

