Cwm LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $616.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.68 and its 200-day moving average is $628.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.