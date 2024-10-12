Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $61.64. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

