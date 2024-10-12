Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $81.59. 30,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,838. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $2.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74.

