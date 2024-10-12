CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.20. 2,298,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,229. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.50. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

