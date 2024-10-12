CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.47. 5,789,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

