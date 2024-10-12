CRA Financial Services LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for 1.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 231,624 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 54,712 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,252 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

