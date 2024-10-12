CRA Financial Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.52 during midday trading on Friday. 444,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,111. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

