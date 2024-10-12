CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS ITA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,935 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

