CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVSC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 62,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,664. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.