Covea Finance Sells 82,070 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covea Finance lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82,070 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,230,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.51 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

