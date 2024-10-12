Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.
About Country Garden
