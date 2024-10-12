Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

