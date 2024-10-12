Cookie (COOKIE) Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cookie token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cookie has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $207,005.64 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00253864 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,030,539 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,995,054.97970201 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02022163 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $98,247.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

