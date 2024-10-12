Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in September

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 1,732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,065. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

