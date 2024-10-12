Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.06.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

