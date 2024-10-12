Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Tops $780.28 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $780.28 million and approximately $50.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,031.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00522607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00105093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00241314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072387 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,773,258 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,770,432 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,052,558,134.89 with 4,527,558,122.01 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17809488 USD and is up 7.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $47,897,057.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

