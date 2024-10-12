Comparing Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Biotricity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $94.25 million 0.20 $11.62 million N/A N/A Biotricity $12.06 million 0.47 -$14.09 million ($1.74) -0.14

Meihua International Medical Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Biotricity -117.42% N/A -242.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meihua International Medical Technologies beats Biotricity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.