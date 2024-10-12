Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $153,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

