Coin98 Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $102.75 million and $5.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001719 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

