Code Waechter LLC Purchases Shares of 848 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.83. 798,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

