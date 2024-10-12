Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.45. 797,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

