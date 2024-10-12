Code Waechter LLC Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 39.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 142,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,631. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -70.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

