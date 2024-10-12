Code Waechter LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $37,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.8 %

WTRG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. 1,231,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

