Code Waechter LLC Invests $30,000 in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,986,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ACHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.