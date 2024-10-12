Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric M. Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,285 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,675. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

