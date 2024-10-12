Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.86%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

