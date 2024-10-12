Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.21, but opened at $117.57. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $117.18, with a volume of 104,923 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

