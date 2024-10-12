Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Chubb were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $286.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $266.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

