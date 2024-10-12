Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Sells 30,788 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.9% of Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $492.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.