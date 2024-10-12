China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 518.2% in September

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 518.2% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

China Merchants Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 83,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.36. China Merchants Bank has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

