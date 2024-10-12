Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Update

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CWBHF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 164,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,216. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
About Charlotte’s Web
