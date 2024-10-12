Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a PE ratio of -485.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

