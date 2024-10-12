Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

