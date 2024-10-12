Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.50 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$75.71.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$51.71 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

