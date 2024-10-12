Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$169.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$176.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$175.14.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$157.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.42. The stock has a market cap of C$100.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.