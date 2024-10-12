Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 128.10 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The company has a market capitalization of £880.67 million, a PE ratio of -111.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.79. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.20 ($2.79).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 5,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £6,699.34 ($8,767.62). In other John Wood Group news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Insiders purchased a total of 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

