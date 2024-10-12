Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 4.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

