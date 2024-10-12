Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.88. 5,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

