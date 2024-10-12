Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BUKS stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 26.98%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

